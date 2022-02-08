Kurt Zouma has been selected in West Ham United’s starting line-up less than 24 hours after a video emerged online of the defender kicking and slapping his cat.

The disturbing footage, believed to have been filmed by Zouma’s brother, showed the centre-back drop-kicking his pet Bengal cat across his kitchen floor, chasing it and throwing a pair of shoes at it.

Zouma released a statement on Tuesday saying he is “deeply sorry” for the “isolated incident”.

Essex Police and the RSPCA have confirmed they are looking into the video while Zouma’s kit sponsor, Adidas, also said they have also launched an investigation on Tuesday.

West Ham said they “unreservedly condemned” the footage but head coach David Moyes has still included the Frenchman in his starting line-up for tonight’s Premier League match against Watford.