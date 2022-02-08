Kurt Zouma: West Ham defender starts Watford match despite video of him kicking cat
Zouma has apologised after footage emerged of him kicking and slapping his pet cat
Kurt Zouma has been selected in West Ham United’s starting line-up less than 24 hours after a video emerged online of the defender kicking and slapping his cat.
The disturbing footage, believed to have been filmed by Zouma’s brother, showed the centre-back drop-kicking his pet Bengal cat across his kitchen floor, chasing it and throwing a pair of shoes at it.
Zouma released a statement on Tuesday saying he is “deeply sorry” for the “isolated incident”.
Essex Police and the RSPCA have confirmed they are looking into the video while Zouma’s kit sponsor, Adidas, also said they have also launched an investigation on Tuesday.
West Ham said they “unreservedly condemned” the footage but head coach David Moyes has still included the Frenchman in his starting line-up for tonight’s Premier League match against Watford.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies