Kyle Walker has looked to Pepe and Luka Modric for inspiration as he looks to become one of international football’s old-timers.

The England vice-captain recently turned 34 and has twice been talked out of international retirement by manager Gareth Southgate before, but now thinks Euro 2024 will not be his last tournament as he considers the prospect of carrying on for years.

Walker has taken heart from Croatia captain Luka Modric, who was named the third best player in the 2022 World Cup at 37, and Portugal defender Pepe, who became the oldest player in the history of the European Championship when he faced Czech Republic in Leipzig on Tuesday and hopes to prove he can excel as a footballing pensioner as well.

The Manchester City right-back has exceeded his own expectations by winning 84 caps and hopes there are many more to come.

He said: “Of course I want to go as far as I can. To represent my country as many times as I have done – honestly, I never thought I’d do it once, so to do it for the amount of years I’ve done it, I have to say is a credit to myself. But I look at Pepe and he’s 41 playing for Portugal. So, they’re the levels people are setting now, the likes of Luka Modric, people like that. These are people carrying on for top teams at a top level for a considerable amount of time. If they can do it, why can’t I?”

Walker’s greatest asset has always been his pace but he shows no signs of slowing down and feels his game is still developing.

He added: “I feel as long as you’re putting the performances in for your club which then gets you into the England fold – I’m in contention. I still feel great. A lot of people do bang on about my age but age is just a number to me. I still feel quick, I still feel strong, I still feel young. And even at my age I still want to learn. I feel the game’s adapting all the time and with the youngsters that are coming in they’re showing me different things I can learn from and different techniques, and I think every day is a learning day, never mind if you’re 34 like me or 19 like Kobbie [Mainoo].”