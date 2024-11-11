Grealish, Saka, Walker, Rice – Lee Carsley battling England injury issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lee Carsley’s final matches in interim charge of England look like being hampered by a number of injury problems.

Ahead of the Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, the PA news agency takes a look at those who are doubtful.

The right-back, who is listed as a midfielder by England, was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half of Saturday’s win over Aston Villa, with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot saying: “I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week.”

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

The winger has not played since October 20 and only returned to light training last week. Manager Pep Guardiola expressed his frustration at the call-up, saying: “I’m always pleased for players to go – when they are fit and they haven’t struggled for the past one, two, three or four weeks.”

The City defender has been playing while not fully fit, due to a lack of training sessions since the start of the season according to Guardiola, but it seems likely he will be available for England.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The winger came off late on in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea shortly after a strong challenge from Marc Cucurella. Manager Mikel Arteta’s view was that “it doesn’t look good”.

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

The midfielder was replaced even earlier in the game, having missed the midweek Champions League defeat by Inter with a broken toe. Arteta said: “For two players (Rice and Saka) of that importance to tell you they cannot continue in the game, it’s not good news. I don’t know whether to expect them to be fit because if not they don’t come off.”

Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

The striker jarred his knee during Sunday’s defeat to Ipswich but was able to finish the game. Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said: “It was pretty sore but he wanted to continue and nothing too serious.”