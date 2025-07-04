The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Kyle Walker set for surprise move to Burnley after eight-year spell with Manchester City
The former Man City captain spent eight years at the Etihad but has not played for them since January
Kyle Walker is set for a surprise switch to Burnley with the promoted club closing in on the signing of the former Manchester City captain in a transfer that could be worth £5m.
The England international is likely to become Burnley’s highest-profile recruit of the summer so far and is expected to sign a two-year deal at Turf Moor.
It would end Walker’s eight-year association with City, though he has not played for them since January after first asking to be omitted from the squad to explore the possibility of a move and then joining AC Milan on loan.
The 35-year-old was a £50m signing from Tottenham in 2017 and played alongside Burnley manager Scott Parker at the start of his Spurs career.
Walker made 319 appearances for City, winning six Premier League titles and two trebles. He has one season left on the three-year deal he signed in 2023, when he replaced Ilkay Gundogan as City captain.
But he was left out of the City squad for the Club World Cup and manager Pep Guardiola is keen to trim his group of players, which he feels is too big.
Burnley have already made eight summer signings, with Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards, Bashir Humphreys and Zian Flemming joining permanently after loan spells with the Clarets last season.
They have also bought goalkeeper Max Weiss, defender Quilindschy Hartman and winger Loum Tchaouna, while signing Axel Tuanzebe on a free transfer.
