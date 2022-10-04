Kyle Walker set to miss FC Copenhagen clash with injury
The England right-back was forced off with a knock during the thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday
Kyle Walker looks set to miss Manchester City’s Champions League clash with FC Copenhagen on Wednesday, manager Pep Guardiola has said.
The England right-back was forced off with a knock during City’s 6-3 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday.
Midfielder Rodri missed the derby with a calf problem but will be assessed ahead of the Group G clash at the Etihad Stadium.
Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference: “We will train this afternoon and we will know exactly. Rodri feels better and I think Kyle is out but we will wait for the training session.”
Erling Haaland continues to command the headlines at City after maintaining his stunning start at the club with a hat-trick against United.
It was the prolific Norwegian’s third successive treble in home league matches and already he has netted 17 times for City in just 11 appearances in all competitions.
Guardiola said of the 22-year-old: “At his age no one can compete with him.
“The numbers speak for themselves and inside, in the locker room, and on the pitch we see things that are not in the stats that make us feel happy to have him here.”
