Kyle Walker backs himself to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet in World Cup quarter-final

Manchester City full-back Walker is likely to be matched up against the 23-year-old and is ready for the challenge.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 07 December 2022 13:58
Kyle Walker will face off against Kylian Mbappe on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
Kyle Walker will not underestimate his own ability as the England full-back looks set to be tasked with shackling Kylian Mbappe in the World Cup quarter-final clash with France.

Mbappe has scored five goals to lead the race for the golden boot in Qatar and much has been made about how England will go about stopping him.

Manchester City full-back Walker is likely to be matched up against the 23-year-old and is ready for the challenge.

“I do understand what I need to do and that is to stop him,” he said.

“It is easier said than done, but I don’t underestimate myself. I have played against some great players at Man City and England, I treat it as another game, I take extra care and give him the respect he deserves, but not too much respect.”

Walker has come up against Mbappe four times in the Champions League and has earned plaudits for how he has dealt with the Paris St Germain forward.

“Obviously it is always going to help because I’ve played against him a number of times now with Manchester City,” added Walker.

“He is a fantastic player in great form. It is not going to be an easy task, but as a professional footballer you want to play against the best and I think he is one of the best if not the best in the world at the moment.”

There have been suggestions England boss Gareth Southgate could opt for a back three for the quarter-final at Al Bayt Stadium, having stuck with a central defensive duo in the first four games.

Asked about his changing role in the different system, Walker said: “I don’t really bomb forward as much as I used to playing for Tottenham as a wing-back, it is about reading the game, the opponent, the formation the manager wants you to play in and adapting to that.

“I will do whatever the manager asks in terms of benefiting the team.”

