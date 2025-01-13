Pep Guardiola provides update on Kyle Walker’s availability after request to leave Manchester City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyle Walker is in contention for Manchester City’s Premier League trip to Brentford on Tuesday despite his request to leave the club.

The City captain was left out of the champions’ matchday squad for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Salford after indicating a desire to move abroad.

With no developments in his situation since, the 34-year-old England right-back is continuing to train as normal and could feature at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “I don’t have any news. We’ll decide after training. I’m not going to add anything else. It is Brentford on my mind.”

Walker, who has won 17 trophies since joining City from Tottenham in 2017, is being linked with a move to AC Milan in this month’s transfer window.

City will not stand in Walker’s way should a suitable offer be received for a player who is contracted until summer 2026, but the club had been hoping to focus on recruitment.

Having been blighted by poor form and a lengthy injury list this season, Guardiola is keen to strengthen the squad for the second half of the campaign.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush and Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov are strongly rumoured to be targets but Guardiola would offer only general updates at his latest press conference.

“The club didn’t announce anything, so I don’t know,” he said. “What I wanted was the team to come back. Rodri is impossible but everyone else is coming back.

“But if this had not happened we would not have gone to the window, and we would not be in the position we are.

Pep Guardiola (left) will not stand in Kyle Walker’s way should he decide to leave Manchester City ( PA Wire )

“We’ve had a lot of problems in the back four and still have, and that is why the club is thinking about what we want to do in this transfer window and maybe the summer.”

City, who trail leaders Liverpool by 12 points having played a game more, head to Brentford hoping to build on their recent upturn in form.

Guardiola’s side have stopped the rot after a run of just one win in 13 games towards the end of 2024, with victories in their last three in all competitions.

League Two Salford were clinically dispatched 8-0 at the weekend.

Guardiola said: “We’ve won three games. Before, it was impossible to win one!

“That’s helped us but the reality is we won against a team, in the last game, with the difference of the Premier League to League Two. For many reasons, we should win.

“We did it quite well but we have to wait to see if we are who we are but, of course, the mood is better.

“Tomorrow we have an enormous, difficult game. Brentford always create a lot of problems and they are a fantastic team.”

PA