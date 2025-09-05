Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Kylian Mbappe scores stunner as France secure hard-fought win over Ukraine

France begun their qualifying campaign for next year’s World Cup in winning fashion

Will Castle
Friday 05 September 2025 22:57 BST
Comments
Kylian Mbappe scored a stunner against Ukraine
Kylian Mbappe scored a stunner against Ukraine (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe was on target with a stunning solo goal as France began their campaign to qualify for next year's World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Ukraine in Poland.

Mbappe used his pace to sweep clear of the defence before producing an unstoppable finish after Michael Olise had opened the scoring.

The Real Madrid forward's brilliant effort moved him level with Thierry Henry as France's second all-time top scorer with 51 goals, six behind leading goalscorer Olivier Giroud.

However, it is Iceland who top Group D after they routed Azerbaijan 5-0 in Reykjavik with Isak Johannesson hitting the target twice.

All five of Iceland's goals were scored in the second half, a quirk which also characterised Italy's 5-0 victory over Estonia in Bergamo.

Mateo Retegui hit two of Italy's goals, but they are still facing a battle to qualify with Group I rivals Israel demolishing Moldova 4-0 to cement second place behind Norway.

Greece have taken charge of Group C in the opening round after they dispatched Belarus 5-1 in Pireas with goals by Konstantinos Karetsas, Vangelis Pavlidis and Anastasios Bakasetas propelling them out of sight in 21 minutes.

The pool's only other game saw Denmark and Scotland contest a goalless draw in Copenhagen.

Breel Embolo produced a double as Switzerland emerged as the early pacesetters in Group B with a 4-0 win over Kosovo while Slovenia and Sweden fought out a 2-2 draw in Ljubljana, where Zan Vipotnik struck a dramatic last-minute equaliser for the hosts.

Czech Republic tightened their grip at the top of Group L with a 2-0 victory over Montenegro, although second-place Croatia kept up the pressure by toppling the Faroe Islands 1-0.

