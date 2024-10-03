Jump to content
Injured Kylian Mbappe left out of France squad for Nations League

Mbappe has been dealing with a muscular injury and misses out on Didier Deschamps’ squad

Julien Pretot
Thursday 03 October 2024 14:56 BST
Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the France squad
Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the France squad (PA Wire)

France have again called up Michael Olise as they prepare for this month’s Nations League games against Israel and Belgium without Kylian Mbappe, who has been struggling with injury.

The 22-year-old English-born midfielder won his first two caps against Italy and Belgium last month and in the absence of midfielder Antoine Griezmann, who announced his retirement from international football earlier this week, the Bayern Munich player was once more picked by Didier Deschamps on Thursday.

Captain Mbappe, who picked up a muscle injury last month playing for Real Madrid in LaLiga, featured for 35 minutes in the club’s 1-0 Champions League loss at Lille on Wednesday, but the forward was not deemed fit enough for international duty.

“He has a problem that is not serious. I’m not here to take risks, which is why Kylian isn’t on the list,” Deschamps told a press conference.

Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku was also called up 15 months after claiming his last cap in a 1-0 win against Greece.

France are second in Group A2 with three points from two games, three points behind Italy. They face Israel in Budapest on 10 October and Belgium in Brussels four days later.

Michael Olise featured for France at Paris 2024
Michael Olise featured for France at Paris 2024 (Getty Images)

Griezmann’s retirement came after a distinguished career that saw him score 44 goals and produce a national record 30 assists in 137 matches.

“He’s a very endearing and generous person, a leader on the field,” Deschamps said. “Obviously a page is turning.

“Antoine has reached the age where you experience physical and psychological fatigue. He took this decision and he stands by it, in the sense that it wasn’t enforced.”

Reuters

