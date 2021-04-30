Kylian Mbappe could miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City next week after sustaining a calf injury.

PSG provided a medical update on their squad on Friday, ahead of their Ligue 1 home game against Lens on Saturday.

The French champions confirmed that three of their players will miss the match, including Mbappe.

The forward has sustained an injury to his right calf, the club said.

Also missing for PSG this weekend will be defender Juan Bernat, as he continues to seek full match fitness, and goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier, who has undergone successful surgery on one of his fingers.

Whether or not Mbappe will be fit to feature against Man City next week is as yet unclear.

City won the first leg 2-1 in Paris on Wednesday and welcome last season’s Champions League runners-up to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.