Kylian Mbappe says he was in talks Liverpool FC before he signed a contract extension with club Paris Saint-Germain.

The French international had been heavily linked to Real Madrid but rumours also suggested he could head to the Premier League with the Reds.

Mbappe has confirmed the speculation and he added he also spoke to Liverpool five years ago before initially signing for PSG.

He told the Telegraph: “We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit.

“I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her.

“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

Earlier this month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had outlined interest in signing Mbappe but confirmed they were not included in the “battle” for his signature.

“Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind,” Klopp said. “We like him and if you don’t like him then you have to question yourself. But, no, we are not, we cannot be part of these battles.

“There must be other clubs involved and that is fine. He is a great player.”

Mbappe announced he would be staying at PSG, despite heavy courting from Real. He explained during his press conference for his new £34 million-a-season deal that he has nothing but respect for the Spanish club.

He said: “I wanted to call the Real Madrid president Florentino Perez before announcing it at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I have a lot of respect for him and their club they have done a lot to make me as happy as possible. As a respectful person I owed to it to them to speak to them personally I though that was the best thing to do.”