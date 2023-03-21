Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kylian Mbappe named as France’s new captain ahead of Antoine Griezmann

The Paris Saint-Germain forward succeeds Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 21 March 2023 16:15
Comments
Kim Kardashian's son impresses Mbappe by speaking French during football trip

Didier Deschamps has appointed Kylian Mbappe as France’s new captain.

The 24-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup last year, succeeds goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The Tottenham stopper retired from international football after guiding France to a second successive World Cup final.

Mbappe has rapidly become France’s biggest star after being part of the World Cup-winning team in 2018 as a teenager.

He has scored 36 goals in his 66 international appearances and became only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final in the defeat by Argentina.

Recommended

Mbappe’s first match wearing the armband will be Friday’s European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands.

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann is the new vice-captain.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in