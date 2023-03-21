Kylian Mbappe named as France’s new captain ahead of Antoine Griezmann

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Didier Deschamps has appointed Kylian Mbappe as France’s new captain.

The 24-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup last year, succeeds goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The Tottenham stopper retired from international football after guiding France to a second successive World Cup final.

Mbappe has rapidly become France’s biggest star after being part of the World Cup-winning team in 2018 as a teenager.

He has scored 36 goals in his 66 international appearances and became only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final in the defeat by Argentina.

Mbappe’s first match wearing the armband will be Friday’s European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands.

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann is the new vice-captain.