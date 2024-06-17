Kylian Mbappe follows Lionel Messi in Paris Olympics decision after Real Madrid move

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kylian Mbappe confirmed on Sunday he will not play for France’s Olympic team at Paris 2024 as his new club Real Madrid are against the idea.

The 25-year-old said in March that he was keen on playing at his home Games but since the Olympic soccer tournament is not on Fifa’s calendar clubs are not obliged to release their players.

Mbappe was not included in a 25-man preliminary squad for the Olympics earlier this month, though head coach Thierry Henry left the door open.

“My club’s position was very clear, so from that moment on, I think I (knew) I won’t be taking part in the Games,” Mbappe told reporters ahead of Monday’s Group D match against Austria at Euro 2024.

“That’s just the way it is, and I understand that too. I’m joining a new team in September, so it’s not the best way to start an adventure.

“I’m going to wish this French team all the best. I’m going to watch every game. I hope they’ll win the gold medal.”

The men’s Olympic football competition begins on July 24, 10 days after the Euro 2024 final, and ends on August 9.

Lionel Messi has also ruled himself out of the tournament despite receiving an invite from Argentina boss, and former teammate, Javier Mascherano.

Lionel Messi has turned down an invite to the Olympics ( AP )

The Inter Miami forward admitted that the event would be “too much” in a summer that also includes a Copa America.

Reuters