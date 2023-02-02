PSG suffer fresh Champions League blow with Kylian Mbappe injury

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Kylian Mbappe will miss the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Bayern Munich with a thigh injury.

The World Cup golden boot winner was forced off just 21 minutes into Wednesday night’s 3-1 Ligue 1 win at Montpellier.

By that point, Mbappe had already missed two penalties – both saved after the referee had ordered a retake due to encroaching.

“After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps. He is expected to be out of action for three weeks,” PSG confirmed in a short medical update issued on Thursday.

The French champions host Bayern on February 14 but Mbappe should be available for the return leg in Munich on March 8.

The forward has scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 this season, second only to Folarin Balogun – the Arsenal loanee having scored 14 for Reims.