Kylian Mbappe’s mother denies PSG contract extension rumours
The Frenchman was linked with Real Madrid
What the papers say
The mother of Kylian Mbappe has denied rumours that her son has agreed a two-year contract extension in “principle” with Paris St Germain, the Daily Mirror writes. The 23-year-old forward has been the subject of reports in the French press that he has turned down the chance to move to Real Madrid to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, 51, is set to sign a new deal with the club with the view to staying at the Etihad until 2025. The Daily Star reports the Spaniard has told City he’s more “determined than ever to win the Champions League”.
In more City related gossip, the Daily Mail writes that the club are considering making a move for Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong. Bruised from Wednesday’s dramatic Champions League exit at Real Madrid, City are planning to start next season with at least three new faces.
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is a “man in demand” ahead of the summer transfer window, the Daily Express reports via Gazzetta dello Sport. The 23-year-old has received offers from Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle but would prefer to join the Gunners.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Pau Torres: 90 Min reports that Tottenham officials had their eye on the 25-year-old Villarreal centre-back during their Champions League semi-final defeat on Tuesday. Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma also drew apparent interest.
Eric Bailly: The Manchester Evening News writes that United’s 28-year-old Ivory Coast centre-back has told team-mates he will leave the club in the summer. The paper says defender Phil Jones, 30, is also said to be leaving.
