Hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe wants to ‘write history with Real Madrid’

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe is determined to “write history” after underlining his devastating quality with a brilliant hat-trick against hapless Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Frenchman was at his ruthless best as the holders dismantled the 2023 winners 3-1 at the Bernabeu to power through to the Champions League final 16.

Real ended with with a 6-3 aggregate success in their play-off.

Mbappe all but put the result to bed with a brilliant lob after four minutes before his whirlwind footwork and clinical finishing ability brought two more goals either side of half-time.

It has taken the 26-year-old World Cup winner a little time to truly find his feet in the Spanish capital following his move from Paris St Germain last summer but there now seems little doubt where he belongs.

“I want to play well here, I want to make a mark on the season,” Mbappe told uefa.com.

“I want to write history with Real Madrid. The adaptation period for me has ended and now I have to show my quality.

“It was a perfect night for the team. When you play against Manchester City it is always a difficult game but we knew that at home we would be very strong.

“We have to continue in this way if we are to win what we want to win this season.”

Real’s success was a strong statement that the 15-time champions, after a sluggish start in the competition, are now in firm contention for another title.

open image in gallery Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with Jude Bellingham ( PA Wire )

Midfielder Jude Bellingham, who scored Real’s late winner as they claimed a 3-2 success in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium last week, feels Mbappe is now really coming into his own.

“It is brilliant playing with him,” he said.

“You go into games knowing you can give him the ball and he is going to affect things.

“It is incredible what he has done in his career. I know he had a slow start here and took time getting used to life here, but now he is flying and it’s so good to see.”