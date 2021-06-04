Kylian Mbappe explains snubbing Real Madrid aged 15

Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe has said his parents were the reason he did not join Real Madrid in 2014.

The forward, then 15, had a meeting with ex-boss Zinedine Zidane and former Real player Cristiano Ronaldo but Mbappe decided to remain in the youth set-up at Monaco.

He then played for Monaco’s first team and moved to PSG after a loan spell with the club.

The now 22-year-old’s future at the French giants is uncertain though and he hasn’t agreed a new contract with his current deal ending in 2022.

Reflecting on his past snubbing of Real, he told L’Obs: “My parents wanted me to start my career in France, to be educated in France.

“To play football, but also to continue my education. To go to Spain, even if it was with Zidane, it was another country, another culture...”

And he added on his future at PSG and his ambition: “I always want to set myself challenges, because that allows you not to relax.

“Being on the pitch feeds me, it’s how I recharge. Thanks to that, I have the energy to face the other aspects of football.”

While there is a lot of fan and media discussion on where Mbappe may potentially move to, he is firmly concentrating on the Euros this summer.

The Frenchman scored in their first warm-up game against Wales which ended 3-0 after Neco Williams was red carded in the 26th minute.

France will be back in action for a friendly against Bulgaria on June 8 before the tournament begins on 11 June.