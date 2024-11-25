Kylian Mbappe reveals major change at Real Madrid after rediscovering form

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kylian Mbappe believes he is finally getting up to speed with his Real Madrdid teammates after scoring in a 3-0 LaLiga win at Leganes on Sunday.

Mbappe, who had played in a central attacking role since joining from Paris Saint-Germain, went four games without scoring in all competitions before netting the opener against Leganes.

The 25-year-old was moved back to his preferred position on the left and combined well with fellow attacker Vinicius Jr, who set up Mbappe’s goal.

“Vinicius and I read each other very well. I’ve got a great relationship with him and he’s a great player,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV after the win.

“I think I put in a good performance. I’m starting to get up to speed with my teammates. I can play in every position and I’m ready to help the team and give my all.

“It’s the story of my career. I play on the right, on the left, in the middle and with two up top. It doesn’t matter to me. I want to help the team and score goals.”

Real are second in the league, four points behind Barcelona, who have played one game more. The leaders drew 2-2 at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The next game for Los Blancos takes them to England to face Premier League leaders Liverpool in the Champions League, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently lying in 18th in the competition’s new league phase table.