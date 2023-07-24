World-record bid made for Kylian Mbappe as PSG exit looms

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal have made a world-record €300m (£259m) bid for Kylian Mbappe, as Paris Saint-Germain are intent on selling the player this summer.

The French champions have sounded out pretty much every major European club as regards a potential deal but the general feeling has been that the 24-year-old only wants to go to Real Madrid when his contract runs out next year.

Mbappe sparked this entire saga by telling PSG he had no wish to sign a new deal last month.

With Real Madrid keen to hold their nerve and not move for the French star until next summer, primarily for reasons of financial fair play, Al Hilal are willing to give all parties a potential out with even a one-year deal that could see Mbappe earn €700m for a season.

One of the issues right now is almost that Mbappe has priced himself out of most moves, with all but about three or four clubs unable to afford him. Chelsea are among the clubs to have considered a move, but the feeling is the price would be too high and that it would take a lot to convince Mbappe anyway.