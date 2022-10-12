Carlo Ancelotti quizzed over Real Madrid going back in for Kylian Mbappe

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carlo Ancelotti refused to answer if Kylian Mbappe would move to Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is understood to want to leave the French club. The 23-year-old signed an extension with PSG in the summer, reportedly turning down Madrid.

And after Real drew with Shakhtar in the Champions League on Tuesday night, manager Ancelotti was quizzed on if the France international would be joining the Spanish giants.

He said: “If Mbappe will come in January? You have the courage to ask that… I won’t answer. I don’t have to answer.”

Though Ancelotti wouldn’t be drawn on making a decisive comment, Real’s club president Florentino Perez has said the door is not closed on Mbappe.

“I have never said that it was finished forever between Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid,” he said. “A lot of things can change in three years.”

Reports suggesting Mbappe wants to leave PSG have been rubbished by the club’s president Luis Campos.

He told Canal Plus: “Mbappe has never told me about his intention to leave in January. We speak with him, Messi, Ney… we’re very happy to be here.

“We have to be very clear that this isn’t a declaration – it is news that has come out a few hours before a very important match against Benfica.”

PSG drew 1-1 with Benfica Tuesday night in the Champions League.