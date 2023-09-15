Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Australian midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross from Swedish side Hammarby IF.

The 21-year-old has made 39 appearances for the Matildas and started in all seven of their recent World Cup matches.

"Arsenal just felt right as soon as I heard about the interest,” Cooney-Cross said. "I'm really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Emirates Stadium in front of a big crowd for our first game there this season. I can't wait to get started and help us achieve something big together,” she added.

She’ll be joining fellow Australians Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley in North London, who both played for the Matildas in the 2023 World Cup.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said: “Kyra is one of the best young players in world football and we are delighted to have brought her to Arsenal”

"Her passing ability and explosiveness allow her to affect games in a way you rarely see from such a young player, so we firmly believe she will be an excellent addition to our midfield, now and in the future."

Cooney-Cross is the fifth new addition to the Gunners for this season. World Cup winner Laia Codina, Candian striker Cloe Lacasse, Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt, and England’s Alessia Russo complete the transfers to Arsenal with Cooney-Cross’ signing completed on deadline day for the Women's Super League.

Cooney-Cross made 30 appearances for Hammarby IF, who won the Swedish Cup last season, after joining the side in 2022 following stints at Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory.

Head of Women’s Football at Arsenal Clare Wheatley emphasised the club’s delight saying: “We are so pleased to have brought Kyra to our club. At the age of 21, she already has impressive experience at domestic and international level and we believe she has huge potential for future development. Together with our supporters, we welcome Kyra to the Arsenal family and look forward to seeing her play in the red and white.”

Elsewhere, rivals Manchester United added depth to their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Phallon Tullis-Joyce on Thursday.

The 26-year-old American joins the club from OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League. She said: “Today has been pure excitement for me. Manchester United is such a historic club, that has already done so much in the women's game. I'm so honoured to get this opportunity.”

United coach Marc Skinner added: “Phallon has a wonderful array of talents, and we look forward to seeing her growth at Manchester United.”

Tullis-Joyce will most likely provide backup for Mary Earps, England and Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper who won the Golden Glove at the World Cup.

Earps had been linked with a move to Arsenal, however she will remain at United until the January transfer window at the earliest.