Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

LaLiga is still exploring plans to stage the league match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the United States just before Christmas.

Spanish top-flight sources first indicated a desire to take the match to Miami back in August and the PA news agency understands the league remains keen to press ahead.

The game is scheduled for matchday 18, where all matches are currently set for December 22 ahead of television picks, but will require Fifa approval.

Fifa said in May it would set up a working group to look at a revised legal framework for taking domestic league matches overseas, but has not provided any public updates since.

Football’s world governing body first said it was considering changing its authorisation rules on such matches following a settlement it agreed with Relevent Sports in a court case in the United States in April.

Relevent has been seeking to host competitive league games in the US, including LaLiga matches.

On the back of the settlement, LaLiga president Javier Tebas said he hoped to be able to take matches to the US for the 2025-26 season but the league is understood to still be working on making the Barcelona-Atletico match happen this season.

The Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters has said there are no plans to take English top-flight matches overseas.

PA