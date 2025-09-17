Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lamine Yamal out of Barcelona’s clash with Newcastle but Frenkie de Jong returns

Winger Yamal was not among those selected as he continues his recovery from a groin issue.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 17 September 2025 10:09 BST
Lamine Yamal is staying in Catalunya as he recovers from a groin issue (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Barcelona will be without Lamine Yamal for their Champions League opener at Newcastle but welcomed back Frenkie de Jong after injury.

Head coach Hansi Flick’s travelling party was announced on Wednesday morning, just before they boarded their plane to England to take on Eddie Howe’s team.

In-form Spain winger Yamal was not among those selected as he continues his recovery from a groin issue which forced him to miss Sunday’s 6-0 LaLiga win over Valencia.

The 18-year-old will remain in Catalunya to work on his fitness ahead of this weekend’s clash with Getafe.

Netherlands midfielder De Jong also returned from international duty with a groin problem but has been passed fit for the match at St James’ Park.

Left-back Alejandro Balde and midfielder Gavi have not made the trip due to respective hamstring and knee injuries.

