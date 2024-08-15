Father of Spain star Lamine Yamal ‘stabbed multiple times near Barcelona’

Support truly

The father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona, media in Spain is reporting.

Citing unnamed official sources, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia said Mounir Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times.

La Vanguardia said Nasraoui was in serious but stable condition.

Some arrests had been made, according to La Vanguardia, without giving details.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was among those who visited the winger’s dad in hospital following the stabbing.

Local police did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment.

A report report by website Relevo, said Nasraoui had been discharged from hospital and was back at his home.

Spain won the European Championship in July with Yamal part of the winning team and setting up Nico Williams’ opening goal in a 2-1 win over England. He also won the tournament’s best young player award just a day after he turned 17.