Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jos Buttler helps Lancashire overcome Yorkshire and reach quarter-finals

The England batter drilled 77 off 46 balls.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 17 July 2025 22:18 BST
Jos Buttler was in fine form for Lancashire (Nigel French/PA)
Jos Buttler was in fine form for Lancashire (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Jos Buttler’s half-century fired Lancashire to a Roses victory over Yorkshire and a spot in the Vitaliy Blast quarter-finals.

The England batter drilled 77 off 46 balls to pass 13,000 career runs as he took Lancashire to 174 all out at Headingley.

Sir James Anderson then took three for 25 from his four overs, with Chris Green recording three for 27, as Yorkshire were bowled out for 153 as their bitter rivals won by 21 runs.

Jordon Cox hit a stunning 139 not out as Essex beat Hampshire by four wickets.

Coming in at number three, Cox hit a career-best score after pummelling 11 fours and 11 sixes in his sixty-ball innings as Essex chased down 220.

Hampshire had set an imposing target after Toby Albert scored 84 off 55 balls and Hilton Cartwright added 56.

Worcestershire still have a slim chance of progression to the quarter-finals as they beat Nottinghamshire by 45 runs.

Ethan Brookes’ 57 helped Worcestershire to 206 for seven and then took three for 40 as the Outlaws were bowled out for 161.

Earlier, Sussex claimed a last-ball four-wicket win over Gloucestershire.

Danny Lamb saw his side over the line with 16 off the final five balls to finish reach 189 for six in response to the hosts 185 for five.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in