What the papers say

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has reportedly agreed a new deal with Everton. The 28-year-old, who had been linked with a move away from Goodison Park, is set to sign his contract extension this week, reports The Athletic. Pickford joined the Toffees from Sunderland in 2017 and has been England’s number one through the last two World Cup finals.

Ryan Fraser is expected to leave Newcastle in the summer after being made to train with the club’s under-21s, according to the Daily Mail. The Scotland winger has not played for Eddie Howe’s side since October 19 and the paper reports he is not involved in the first-team set-up ahead of this weekend’s Carabao Cup final.

Leicester could look to replace Youri Tielemans with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, claims the Leicester Mercury. Tielemans is out of contract in the summer and could leave on a free transfer, but the Foxes might get a replacement without spending a transfer fee as 27-year-old Dahoud is set to leave the Bundesliga club when his deal runs out at the end of the season.

Arsenal and Newcastle are both keeping a close eye on Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda, writes the Evening Standard. The Premier League clubs face a fight from Borussia Dortmund and Juventus for the 18-year-old right-back, the paper claims.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alejandro Garnacho: The Manchester United winger is close to signing a new five-year deal with the club, according to the Times.

Rasmus Hojlund: Arsenal have been linked with the 20-year-old Atalanta forward, who is also reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar.