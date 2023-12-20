Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Turkish Super Lig has been embroiled in further refereeing controversy after Istanbulspor president Faik Sarialioglu withdrew his players from the pitch after they were not given a penalty.

The incident occurred on the same day the league resumed action following a one-week suspension after Faruk Koca, the president of top-tier side Ankaragucu, was arrested for punching a referee.

Trabzonspor scored through on-loan Southampton striker Paul Onuachu to go 2-1 up, moments after Istanbulspor felt they should have been awarded a penalty following a collision between Florian Loshaj and Batista Mendy.

Five minutes after the goal, Sarialioglu stormed onto the pitch and instructed his players to walk off the pitch in protest over the decision. A number of Istanbulspor players were seen pleading with their own president to allow the game to continue. The match was subsequently abandoned in the 73rd minute.

“The match against İstanbulspor in the 17th Week of Trendyol Süper Lig is stopped in the 73rd minute as the players of the opposing team abandon the pitch,” Trabzonspor posted on X, formerly Twitter, following the incident.

“It is a sad day for football... We will wait for the football federation’s decision from now on,” Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci added after the game.

Istanbulspor are yet to release a statement or comment following the match. They currently sit bottom of the Turkish top flight.

The incident will undoubtedly overshadow the return of domestic football following their previous high-profile refereeing controversy. Only a week prior, referee Halil Umut Meler ended up in hospital after he was attacked by Ankaragucu’s president Koca who stormed onto the pitch in the final moments of their game with Rizespor.

Koca has since had a permanent ban imposed on him by the Turkish Football Federation, with his club forced to pay a fine of £54,000 and play their next five home games without fans.