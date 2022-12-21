Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Republic of Ireland announce March friendly against Latvia

Stephen Kenny’s side start their Euro 2024 qualifiers against France five days later.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 21 December 2022 12:37
Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland will warm up for their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France with a Dublin friendly versus Latvia (Brian Lawless/PA)
Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland will warm up for their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France with a Dublin friendly versus Latvia (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Republic of Ireland have announced a March friendly against Latvia to start their 2023 programme.

The game will take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 22 and serves as a warm-up for their opening European Championship qualifier against World Cup finalists France.

Stephen Kenny’s side start their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against France in Dublin on March 27.

Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar are also in Group B of Euro qualifying.

Recommended

The Republic, who ended 2022 with a 1-0 friendly win in Malta in November, have won all five of their previous fixtures against Latvia.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in