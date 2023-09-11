Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales head into the match in Latvia under pressure and in desperate need of a win to keep their hopes of reaching Euro 2024.

A goalless draw against South Korea on Thursday offered little to their chances of qualification, but manager Robert Page will be hoping it has prepared his players for the match.

Defeats to Turkey and Armenia in June put a huge amount of pressure on Wales who sit fourth in their group, although level on points with Croatia and just two points behind Armenia in second.

Wales go into the game with a poor record of just one win in their last 13 matches, and need to turn their fortunes around in Riga.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Latvia v Wales?

Latvia will host Wales in Riga in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday 11 September at 7.45pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in Wales can watch the match on S4C and S4C online, S4C’s live feed can be found via BBC iPlayer and via the S4C app. While those wanting to watch from the rest of the UK can catch the game on streaming service Viaplay 2.

If you are currently a Sky, Virgin or Prime Video customer you can sign up through your tv provider and get access to channels Viaplay Sports 1 & 2 and Viaplay Xtra for an extra £14.99 a month.

What is the team news?

Page started a stronger than-expected line up against South Korea, so will be hoping all of his players came through okay for the main clash.

Brennan Johnson, Aaron Ramsey and and Ben Davies could all start, while Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell is suspended for the clash after being sent off against Turkey in June while Wayne Hennessey may not recover in time from his injury.

Predicted line-ups

Latvia XI: Tonisevs, Daskevics, Regza, Stuglis, Krollis, Beks, Sorokins, Mejniks, Zelenkovs, Ikaunieks, Ikaunieks, Ozols

Wales XI: Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Burns, Ramsey, Sheehan, Ampadu, Brooks, Johnson

Odds and tips

Latvia 5/1

Draw 13/5

Wales 2/5

Latest odds can be found here

Prediction

Given that last time the sides met Wales secured a 1-0 victory, it could be the same scoreline this time around, especially given the crucial nature of the match. Latvia 0-1 Wales