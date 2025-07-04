A look at the big talking points ahead of England’s Euro 2025 opener vs France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England kick off their European title defence against 2022 semi-finalists France on Saturday in Zurich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the big talking points ahead of the Lionesses’ tournament opener.

Staying cool

Can the Lionesses stay cool, both literally and figuratively?

This is the first time England have entered a major tournament as the defending champions after securing the European title on home soil. Sarina Wiegman’s much-changed side enter this tournament in Switzerland with huge expectations to bring the trophy home again.

The worst of the heat wave in Zurich – where it hit 34 degrees on Wednesday – has subsided, but the mercury is still set to hover around 26 degrees even at the 9pm local (8pm UK) kick-off.

Lauren James watch

Chelsea forward Lauren James marked her return from three months out of action with an assist in England’s 7-0 send-off victory over Jamaica in Leicester after coming on as a 63rd-minute substitute.

When she is fit, the 23-year-old, who scored three goals and added the same number of assists at the 2023 World Cup, is one of the most potent weapons in Wiegman’s arsenal, and successfully managing her return – as well as how best to employ her – could be key to England’s success.

No room for error

Group D is arguably the tournament’s Group of Death, with 10th-ranked side France and 2017 champions the Netherlands one place below them, as well as newcomers Wales keen to prove they will not be satisfied with a participation ribbon.

Unlike the World Cup, when England got off to an uneven start in a group comprised of much lower-ranked opposition in China and Haiti, there will be little margin for error here, if any.

Who will score England’s first goal?

Arsenal forward Beth Mead started every game of England’s 2022 triumph, and was that Championship’s Golden Boot winner as well as the player of the tournament.

But much has changed since, including the ascendance of her Arsenal team-mate and this season’s Women’s Super League Golden Boot winner Alessia Russo, who will be itching to assert herself early at Euro 2025.

Where’s Wendie?

Former France captain Wendie Renard’s omission from Laurent Bonadei’s side came as a shock to many – including former Lyon team-mate and England defender Lucy Bronze – and it now remains to be seen whether or not that decision was correct.

Centre-back Renard, 34, has played 168 times for France, scoring 39 goals, and was left out alongside France’s top goalscorer Eugenie le Sommer, 36. While both have had tremendous success with Lyon, France’s best result at the Euros was in 2022, when they reached the semi-finals.