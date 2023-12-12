Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

We stand with you – Chelsea condemn online racial abuse directed at Lauren James

England international James was at the centre of controversy during the game after appearing to stamp on Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti.

Andy Hampson
Tuesday 12 December 2023 16:57
Chelsea’s Lauren James has been subjected to racial abuse online (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea’s Lauren James has been subjected to racial abuse online (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chelsea have condemned racial abuse directed towards forward Lauren James following Sunday’s Women’s Super League clash with Arsenal.

England international James was at the centre of controversy during the game after appearing to stamp on Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti.

James was shown a yellow card after the incident in the 70th minute at the Emirates Stadium and was substituted by manager Emma Hayes soon after.

Chelsea, the WSL champions, were trailing 3-1 at the time and went on to lose 4-1.

A statement from Chelsea read: “Chelsea Football Club condemns the online abuse directed towards Lauren James following Sunday’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Arsenal.

“The club stands strongly against any form of abuse and discriminatory behaviour. Discrimination has no place at Chelsea Football Club or in any of our communities.

“We will take action against any individual that we can identify. We stand with you, Lauren.”

Those sentiments have also been echoed by the Football Association.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, from the England national team account read: “We stand alongside you LJ. Online abuse and discriminatory behaviour has no place in football. This abhorrent behaviour must have consequences.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in