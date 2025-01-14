Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Serie A giants Lazio have officially parted ways with their falconer after reports emerged that he had shared images of his penile implant on social media.

Juan Bernabe, the man in charge of flying the club’s eagle mascot before kickoff, was fired after the club became aware of the photographs and videos on his social media accounts.

The Serie A club released a segment regarding the incident on Monday, 13 January, saying that it was “appalled” to see the images and read Bernabe’s claims.

Reuters has attempted to contact Bernabe for comment.

Bernabe has since made an appearance on an Italian radio show , Radio24, talking about his implant and the procedure. He said that he wanted to bring awareness to the operation itself, adding that “nudity is normal, I grew up in an open-minded, naturist family”.

He also said that he had shared the images to his own private account on X (formerly known as Twitter), and therefore it was a private matter.

Bernabe was the instructor of Olympia, a white-headed eagle Lazio adopted in 2010. He had been in the role since the 2010/11 season. Olympia’s flight over Rome’s Olympic Stadium before matches has become a symbolic moment for fans.

The club’s statement added that they recognised supporters would be disappointed at the eagle’s absence from home games.

“The club is aware of the pain the absence of the eagle will cause the fans but it has become impossible to associate our historical symbol with such (an) individual,” the statement added.

Bernabe was in 2021 suspended by Lazio after he was filmed at the stadium cheering for Italian dictator Benito Mussolini after a match against Inter Milan.

At the time, he said he “did it and I don’t regret it because I admire Mussolini, he did great things for Italy as Franco did for Spain”, reports the BBC.