‘Antisemitic’ Lazio fans banned for life for wearing Hitler shirt

Lazio will ban three fans for life from attending any games at the Stadio Olimpico due to antisemitic behaviour during the Rome derby on Sunday.

Authorities reviewed security camera footage to identify a fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name ‘Hitlerson’ and the number 88, a reference to the ‘Heil Hitler’ salute, during their 1-0 win over AS Roma.

Two other fans were banned for performing ‘Roman salutes’, which are associated with fascism.

Lazio said on Wednesday the three fans had shown “forms of discrimination and antisemitism” and that life bans would be issued after the club receive their details from the police.

A statement from the Italian capital club said: “During Sunday’s match between Lazio and Roma, and in the days immediately following the game, three people were identified who engaged in behaviors that have nothing to do with fan support and that forms of discrimination and anti-Semitism.

“Thanks to the collaboration between the Lazio Sports Club, our own security service, the stewards and the authorities, and through the use of the surveillance cameras of the Stadio Olimpico, a person was quickly identified who wore the shirt with number 88 bearing the inscription “HITLERSON”, and two others who made ‘Roman salute’ gestures.

“Lazio will strictly apply the Code of Ethics and order a life ban from the stadium.”

The club also confirmed it would act as the civil party for any damages if criminal proceedings go ahead.

The “Mancino law”, implemented in 1993 under interior minister Nicola Mancino, permits the prosecution of those involved in racial, ethnic and religious discrimination and the incitement of hate crime, including gestures or slogans hailing Nazism or fascism.

Reuters