Sheffield Wednesday’s League One visit to Cheltenham falls to freezing weather
National League leaders Notts County’s trip to Solihull has joined the list of casualties.
Sheffield Wednesday’s League One visit to Cheltenham has joined the list of fixtures postponed due to the cold weather across the United Kingdom.
“This evening’s League One match v Sheffield Wednesday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch,” Cheltenham tweeted just before 1pm.
Tuesday’s League Two games between AFC Wimbledon v Walsall, Crawley v Grimsby and Swindon v Stevenage were postponed on Monday because of frozen pitches.
National League leaders Notts County also saw their trip to Solihull on Tuesday fall victim to the cold weather.
The Maidenhead-Southend game in the same division was called off on Monday due to the condition of the York Road pitch.
Horse racing also saw postponements with Wednesday’s meeting at Warwick and Thursday’s card at Wincanton both called off due to frozen tracks.