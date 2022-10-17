Jump to content

Seventh-tier Alvechurch to face League One Cheltenham in FA Cup first round

The Worcestershire-based side are 19th in the Southern League Premier Central division.

Andy Hampson
Monday 17 October 2022 20:23
The draw for the first round of the FA Cup has been made (Nick Potts/PA)
Seventh-tier Alvechurch will travel to League One Cheltenham in the first round of the FA Cup next month.

The Worcestershire-based side, who are 19th in the Southern League Premier Central division, were handed the testing tie in Monday’s draw following their qualifying victory over Worksop Town on Saturday.

Coalville Town and Needham Market, who play in the same division, also face trips to League One opposition in Charlton and Burton respectively.

Alvechurch are the lowest-ranked team confirmed in the first round proper but they could be joined by Southern League Premier South basement side Hendon if they can see off National League South outfit Chippenham on Tuesday.

Victory would earn them a home tie against League One Lincoln.

Other notable ties involving non-League sides include South Shields of the Northern Premier League taking on League One Forest Green and Merthyr Town of Southern Premier League South heading to National League North Buxton.

League One leaders Plymouth will visit Grimsby, who were promoted back to the English Football League last season. League Two pacesetters Stevenage will head to Altrincham or Gateshead.

Bolton will host Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Morecambe and Exeter will visit Port Vale in all-League One clashes.

The ties will be played from November 4-7.

