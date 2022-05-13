Edinburgh promoted to League One for first time after surviving Annan fightback
Hibernian loanee Murray delightfully curled home from distance.
Innes Murray struck a stunning winner as Edinburgh clinched promotion to cinch League One for the first time after surviving a fightback to complete a 3-2 aggregate win over Annan.
Leading the play-off 2-0 following Tuesday’s first leg, the Citizens saw their advantage wiped outside inside 20 minutes at Galabank following Tony Wallace’s early penalty and a Tommy Goss header.
But Alan Maybury’s side were not to be denied as Hibernian loanee Murray – who opened the scoring in the first meeting – delightfully curled home from distance to claim the decisive goal eight minutes into the second period.
Annan finished seven points above their opponents in the regular League Two season.
Striker Rob McCartney hit the side-netting in the closing stages as the hosts searched for a way back into the tie, while Edinburgh goalkeeper Brian Schwake made a string of fine saves to deny them.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.