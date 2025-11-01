Chanka Zimba sends Inverness to League One summit with winner against Montrose

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chanka Zimba fired Inverness to the top of League One after a 1-0 home victory over Montrose.

Zimba’s 49th-minute strike was enough to secure the points at the Sarens PSG Stadium and that, coupled with Stenhousemuir’s draw at Queen of the South, saw them overhaul the side which had started the day as leaders.

Stenny looked to be heading for defeat courtesy of Jack Stott’s early goal when Ross Taylor levelled deep into stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw at Palmerston Park.

Alloa were the division’s biggest winners as goals from Luke Rankin, Calum Adamson and David Devine condemned lowly Kelty Hearts to a 3-0 defeat.

Oli Shaw denied East Fife victory over Hamilton when he cancelled out Andy Munro’s 74th-minute header within seconds to claim a 1-1 draw.

Jason Brown and Cammy Smith were on target either side of Lewis O’Donnell’s equaliser to hand Peterhead a 2-1 win at bottom-of-the-table Cove Rangers.

Goals from James Craigen and Cam Russell ensured Spartans increased their lead at the top of League Two with a 2-1 home victory over closest challengers East Kilbride.

Craigen and Russell struck before the break to ease the side home despite substitute Keir Foster’s 75th-minute strike a week after they had beaten the same opposition 2-1 at the same venue in the Scottish Cup.

Mark Durnan’s own goal and further strikes from James Hilton and substitute Scott Williamson eased Clyde to a 3-1 victory over Dumbarton, for whom Leighton McIntosh had levelled.

Josh Walker’s third-minute opener and a second goal from Ryan Sargent eight minutes after the restart eased Elgin City to a 2-0 win against Annan Athletic.

Stranraer had James Dolan’s penalty and goals from Ryan Edgar and substitute Deryn Lang to thank for a 3-1 home victory over Forfar with Craig Slater replying for the visitors.

Lewis McArthur’s 30th-minute strike saw bottom-of-the-table Edinburgh City win 1-0 at Stirling Albion, but they remain seven points adrift of ninth-placed Dumbarton.