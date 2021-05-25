Tom Conlon signs contract extension at Port Vale

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke is delighted “standout player” Tom Conlon has extended his contract until 2024.

The 25-year-old midfielder scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in Sky Bet League Two this season, securing him the club’s Player of the Year award and four other accolades.

Clarke said: “We’re delighted that Tom has committed to the football club, he was a standout player for the club last season and this new deal is an extremely important part in what will be a very busy summer.

“Tom has been outstanding for me since I came into the club, and he has led by example on and off the pitch. He understands and believes in what we want to achieve and he epitomises what we want to build here.

“He is a firm fan favourite and I’m sure our supporters will be delighted with this news.”