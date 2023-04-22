Stirling clinch League Two title after fighting back to beat Annan

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stirling Albion were crowned champions of cinch League Two after coming from behind to beat Annan Athletic 3-1.

Chris Johnston gave the third-placed visitors the lead but were pegged back instantly when Matt Kilsby turned into his own net.

Albion then took the lead after half-time when Kieran Moore played in Jack Leitch to rifle home.

Annan suffered a further blow with five minutes to go when Scott Hooper was sent off after bringing down Greig Spence, and Stirling wrapped up the win – and the title – when Flynn Duffy scored in stoppage time.

Second-placed Dumbarton made it two wins from their last three matches with a 1-0 victory over East Fife thanks to Martin McNiff’s effort from inside the box.

Bonnyrigg Rose ran out 1-0 winners over Forfar. After Kieran McGachie was tripped by Marc McCallum inside the area midway through the first half, Neil Martyniuk dispatched the penalty to claim all the points.

Joe Bevan scored twice as Albion Rovers beat Stenhousemuir 3-1 to earn an important victory in their fight for survival.

Bevan opened the scoring in the ninth minute but the visitors levelled things up just after half-time through Sean Crighton. However, Bevan re-established Albion’s lead before Jamie Leslie made it three for the basement side.

Stranraer condemned Elgin to a 3-1 defeat to drop them closer to the relegation play-off zone.

Dylan Forrest opened the scoring for the hosts midway through the first half but Elgin replied 10 minutes into the second half thanks to Aaron Reid. Stranraer regained their advantage with a goal from Matthew Grant and Josh Walker made it three with 20 minutes to go.