Captain Leah Williamson out of England Lionesses squad due to injury as Nikita Parris returns

The Arsenal defender will miss this month’s games against the United States and the Czech Republic.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 04 October 2022 16:41
Leah Williamson has withdrawn from England’s squad after suffering an injury in training (Adam Davy/PA).
England captain Leah Williamson has withdrawn from the squad ahead of the friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic after suffering an injury.

The Football Association confirmed Williamson was to leave the group and return to Arsenal for rehabilitation having picked up the unspecified issue in training and undergone assessment.

It had already been announced that fellow defender Lucy Parker had returned to West Ham after being injured in Sunday’s League Cup match at London City Lionesses.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, another Arsenal defender, and Manchester United forward Nikita Parris have been added to the squad.

The departures of Williamson and Parker follow that of United striker Alessia Russo, who pulled out due to injury on Monday.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions take on world champions the USA in a sold-out Wembley clash on Friday before playing the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium four days later as the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand continues.

