Leah Williamson commits future to Arsenal

England captain Leah Williamson has signed a new contract to extend her 19-year association with Arsenal.

The 27-year-old defender has made 232 appearances for the club since making her debut in 2014, during which time she has won one league title, two FA Cups and four league cups.

“Everyone knows what Arsenal means to me, but I think every time I sign a new contract, I feel that love ignite all over again,” she said.

“I’m very happy to be staying - this is a place where I can still continue to grow, develop and be challenged.

“As a group, we’re all very focused on bringing more silverware to this club and I can’t wait to get started again when the new season comes around.”

Arsenal have not disclosed the length of Williamson’s new contract but coach Jonas Eidevall said: “Leah is an essential part of our team so we’re delighted she has signed a new contract with us.

“She brings us so much on and off the pitch - leadership, accountability and commitment - and I’m looking forward to continuing to work together to bring more success to this great club.”

Williamson was ruled out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but has since returned to playing for both club and country.

The Arsenal defender led the Lionesses to their Euro 2021 title in front of a sold-out Wembley, and delivered the nation’s first major trophy since 1966.