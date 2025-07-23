Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Leah Williamson admitted that she has been “annoyed” by aspects of the Lionesses’ recent performances at Euro 2025, though added that the team “deserve their flowers” for reaching the final.

The Lionesses went 1-0 down to Italy in there first half of their Euro 2025 semi-final last night and needed a 96th-minute equaliser from 19-year-old substitute Michelle Agyemang to save their Euros campaign, before Chloe Kelly wrapped up a dramatic comeback in extra time with a rebound after seeing her penalty saved.

It marked the second knockout game in a row in which England needed to claw back a deficit, with the Lionesses having been 2-0 down to Sweden in the quarter-finals before winning a remarkable penalty shootout.

And speaking after the semi-final victory in Geneva, William said she was “very proud”, though at the same time “annoyed that we get ourselves into certain situations”.

“Those girls deserve their flowers, and everybody just played their role,” said Williamson.

“We get ourselves into certain situations with miscommunications or not doing exactly what the plan says, but to bounce back like that, you can’t take anything away from the team or those girls, it is incredible.

“It has not been smooth sailing and I feel like things haven’t necessarily gone to plan,” continued Williamson, before adding that “the level just keeps rising and there are more and more unknowns and you have to be ready for everything”.

Leah Williamson applauds fans after victory in the semi-finals ( Getty Images )

The Lionesses will face either Germany or Spain in the final in Basel on Sunday, with that game throwing together either a rematch of the Euros final in 2022 – in which England beat Germany 2-1 – or a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, which Sarina Wiegman’s side lost 1-0 to Spain.

That match will likely be the toughest challenge of the tournament so far, with world champions Spain in particular having long been the pre-tournament favourites.

But Williamson further explained that she doesn’t “think it has gone smooth sailing for anybody yet, which is the point”, and England just need to “keep rising as well”.

“It makes a great tournament and it shows what is going on. We just have to keep rising as well, this new England has to find their feet quicker,” said Williamson.

“We have one more to go. I promise you we will give it everything we can,” she added.

Germany face Spain in the other semi-final in Zurich on Wednesday night, before England take on the winner of that match in the final in Basel on Sunday, 27 July, with kick-off at 5pm BST.