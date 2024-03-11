Serie A manager sacked after headbutting opposition player

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lecce have sacked manager Roberto D’Aversa after he headbutted an opposing player at the end of their loss to Hellas Verona at the weekend.

D’Aversa headbutted Verona striker Thomas Henry in the aftermath of their 1-0 Serie A defeat on Sunday.

The club released a statement later that day condemning the incident, and have now dismissed the 48-year-old.

“After the events that took place at the end of the Lecce - Verona match, US Lecce announces that it has relieved coach Roberto D’Aversa of his duties,” the club said in a statement.

D’Aversa was shown a red card along with Henry, and afterwards the manager, who joined Lecce in June 2023, apologised while saying his players had been continually provoked towards the end of the game.

“I went on to the pitch to try and stop my players being sent off as Verona were provoking us a lot in the final moments of the match and after the final whistle,” D’Aversa told Sky Sports.

“It wasn’t a nice thing to do, I know that. It’s inexcusable and I’ve been to explain my actions to Verona. I didn’t come on the pitch to do that.”

Lecce won five of their 28 league games this season which leaves them in 15th place on 25 points, one point above the relegation zone, while Verona overtook them with their win to move to 13th on 26 points.

Reuters