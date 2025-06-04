Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lee Carsley extends contract as England U21s manager through to end of 2027 Euros

Carsley enjoyed a brief stint as senior national team manager after Gareth Southgate’s departure

Sports Staff
Wednesday 04 June 2025 12:45 BST
Comments
Lee Carsley has extended his deal as England U21 boss
Lee Carsley has extended his deal as England U21 boss (PA Wire)

England U21s head coach Lee Carsley has signed a new deal through to the end of the 2027 European Championships.

The 51-year-old was handed the reins of the senior national team on an interim basis last summer following Gareth Southgate's departure, overseeing five wins and one loss in six Nations League matches.

Carsley was heavily linked with becoming England's permanent manager before Thomas Tuchel's appointment, but is now back in his under-21s role as the defending champions continue preparations for the 2025 Euros in Slovakia.

"I'm delighted to extend my time with the FA," Carsley said. "It's a privilege to have the opportunity to work with a young, talented group and help develop them on the international stage.

"While the future is exciting, our immediate priority is this summer's Uefa U21 Euros in Slovakia as we attempt to emulate the achievement of Dave Sexton's teams in 1982 and 1984."

England open their campaign against Czechia on Thursday, June 12, before further Group B games against Slovenia and Germany.

Carsley is set to name his final squad for the tournament on Friday.

PA

Comments

