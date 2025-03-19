Lee Carsley really enjoying England Under-21s return after senior team stint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lee Carsley insists he is “happy and content” after returning to England Under-21s duty following his spell as interim boss of the senior team.

The 51-year-old was handed the reins on a temporary basis following Gareth Southgate’s departure, overseeing five wins and one loss in six Nations League matches.

Carsley was heavily linked with becoming England’s permanent manager before Thomas Tuchel’s appointment, but he is now back with the Under-21s ahead of a double-header with France and Portugal as preparations continue for the Euros this summer.

He said: “I wouldn’t say I was missing it but it was something I really enjoyed. It was a brilliant three windows for us.

“It was great to get to know some of the players and see some of the performances that they did. I enjoyed watching them especially the last game at Wembley.

“I need to make sure I keep improving. It’s important I keep pushing myself. Who knows what happens in the future.

“It’s something we showed we can do. I’m really happy and content with the Under-21s, really enjoy doing my job, I’m very privileged.”

Tuchel was named England boss in October but took charge of his first camp this week ahead of World Cup qualifiers with Albania and Latvia.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Adam Wharton and Liam Delap, all part of Carsley’s Under-21s side, trained with the senior squad on Tuesday.

Carsley admits the communication between himself and Tuchel has been good so far.

He added: “It’s been good getting to know someone, not only Thomas but his staff as well.

“We had Gareth for eight years but we are really enjoying Thomas and his staff at the minute and I’m trying to support them as much as we can.

“It was good that some players were able to go over and we have good communication so hopefully that can continue.”