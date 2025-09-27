Eli Kroupi strikes in injury time as Bournemouth take a point at Leeds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eli Kroupi struck a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue Bournemouth a point in a 2-2 draw at Leeds.

Sean Longstaff’s first Leeds goal appeared to have sealed them back-to-back wins as they hit back to lead 2-1, but substitute Kroupi volleyed home at the far post in the third minute of added time to deny Daniel Farke’s side victory.

Summer signing Longstaff had volleyed Leeds in front early in the second half after Joe Rodon’s header before the interval had cancelled out Antoine Semenyo’s opener.

Leeds extended their unbeaten run at Elland Road to 23 league matches, stretching back over a year.

Bournemouth had begun the day in fourth place after their best-ever start to a Premier League season – they had beaten Wolves, Tottenham and Brighton prior to kick-off.

Leeds presented one of their all-time greats, former midfielder Johnny Giles, with a lifetime achievement award before kick-off, and they went close to taking the lead after just 15 seconds when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was denied by Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic in a one-on-one.

Calvert-Lewin was thwarted twice more in quick succession by Petrovic saves just before the 20-minute mark, the first an outstanding diving effort to turn away a low shot from the striker, who then headed straight at the keeper.

But Bournemouth had shown plenty of first-half enterprise themselves and Semenyo fired them into a 26th-minute lead.

Anton Stach was penalised for his challenge on Ryan Christie on the edge of the penalty area and Semenyo drilled a low free-kick through a porous Leeds wall to open the scoring.

It was the first goal Leeds have conceded at home this season and the visitors, thriving in boss Andoni Iraola’s 4-2-3-1 formation, appeared to have them rattled.

But Leeds hit back via a set-piece before half-time as Rodon leapt highest to head powerfully beyond Petrovic at the far post from Longtsaff’s corner.

The home side forced two corners early in the second half and their intensity was rewarded in the 54th minute when summer signing Longstaff struck his first goal for the club.

Brenden Aaronson’s shot was blocked and the former Newcastle midfielder volleyed in off a post after the ball had bounced to him on the right edge of the penalty area.

VAR checked for a possible offside, but the goal stood and Leeds continued to look the more threatening.

Substitute Jack Harrison’s fierce 25-yard shot was well saved by Petrovic and the winger blazed another angled effort wide.

Bournemouth pinned Leeds back in their own half in the final 10 minutes and Kroupi mis-hit his shot inside the box.

But with Leeds, roared on by another full house at Elland Road, desperately defending their slender advantage, Kroupi snatched a last-gasp equaliser, volleying home at the far post after Marcos Senesi had flicked on a free-kick.