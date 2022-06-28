Leeds add Blackpool and Cagliari friendlies to pre-season schedule

Jesse Marsch’s side will take on the Championship side in York on July 7 and host Cagliari on July 31.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 28 June 2022 16:55
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will play Blackpool and Cagliari in pre-season friendlies next month (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will play Blackpool and Cagliari in pre-season friendlies next month (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Leeds have added two more friendlies against Blackpool and Cagliari to their pre-season fixture schedule.

The Premier League club will play Championship side Blackpool at the City of York Council’s LNER Stadium on July 7 (7pm) before heading off for a three-match tour of Australia.

Italian side Cagliari, relegated from Serie A last season, will visit Elland Road for a warm-up match on July 31 (6pm) following Leeds’ return from Down Under.

Jesse Marsch’s side announced their mini-tour to Australia in April and are scheduled to play A-League side Brisbane Roar on July 14 and Aston Villa three days later in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup, before taking on Crystal Palace on July 22 at Perth’s Festival of International Football.

Leeds last toured Australia under former boss Marcelo Bielsa in 2019 when they beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 before losing 4-1 to Manchester United in front of 55,274 fans at the Optus Stadium, the venue for the Palace fixture this time around.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in