Leeds and Burnley edge closer to Premier League return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds moved a step closer to the Premier League after beating Oxford 1-0 to cement their place at the top of the Championship.

Manor Solomon struck the only goal in the 34th minute when he put away Jayden Bogle's low cross at the far post.

Leeds are back on top on goal difference ahead of Burnley, who had briefly taken over at the summit earlier in the day after coming from behind to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Watford, who finished the match with nine men.

Mamadou Doumbia headed the hosts ahead and they were inches from doubling their lead before half-time when Edo Kayembe's drive was tipped on to the crossbar by James Trafford.

Instead, less than 30 seconds later, Zian Flemming had headed Burnley level and Josh Brownhill nodded the winner in the 58th minute.

Watford then lost Moussa Sissoko to a second yellow card for a shove on Flemming at the restart and Kayembe was also dismissed for two bookings.

Leeds and Burnley are five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United with three games to go.

open image in gallery Brownhill celebrates Burnley's second ( Getty Images )

Goals from Gustavo Hamer and Ben Brereton Diaz gave the Blades a 2-0 win over lowly Cardiff.

Hamer tucked the ball through the legs of City keeper Ethan Horvath after 33 minutes, and substitute Brereton Diaz settled the nerves at Bramall Lane with a close-range finish three minutes from time.

Bristol City boosted their bid to join Sunderland in the play-offs with a 2-1 win against the 10-man Black Cats.

Sunderland lost Trai Hume to a red card after only seven minutes for an innocuous-looking challenge on Nahki Wells, but scored against the run of play through a sensational solo goal from Eli Mayenda.

But City's constant pressure told when Rob Dickie equalised and Ross McCrorie slammed in the winner 14 minutes from time.

West Brom are now six points adrift of the play-offs with three games to play after a 2-0 defeat at sixth-placed Coventry thanks to goals from Jack Rudoni and Matt Grimes.

The writing was on the wall for Albion when Callum Styles was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Middlesbrough are three points behind Coventry after a contentious last-minute Tommy Conway penalty secured a 2-1 win over bottom-side Plymouth.

Boro led when Finn Azaz scored against his former club but Mustapha Bundu equalised, and Argyle had Joe Edwards sent off for tripping Conway to give away the spot-kick.

Blackburn's slim play-off hopes are still alive after a thumping 4-1 win over Millwall.

A match which was goalless after 42 minutes exploded into life when Dominic Hyam headed Rovers ahead.

Mihailo Ivanovic equalised two minutes later but Sondre Tronstad fired Rovers back in front at the break, and further goals from Callum Brittain and Tronstad dented Millwall's own top-six ambitions.

In the lunchtime clash Millenic Alli's early strike handed Luton a survival lifeline as they beat fellow strugglers Derby 1-0.

Colby Bishop hit his first senior hat-trick as Portsmouth lifted themselves away from trouble with a 5-3 victory at Norwich.

Josh Sargent cancelled out Bishop's opener but Matt Ritchie fired Pompey 2-1 ahead.

Bishop tucked in a penalty before half-time and completed his treble with a neat finish early in the second half.

Canaries sub Jack Stacey pulled one back, Regan Poole hit Pompey's fifth and City's Emiliano Marcondes completed the scoring.

Ben Wilmot literally had a goal go in off his backside as Stoke eased their fears of the drop with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Wilmot deflected in a clearance from Owls keeper Pierce Charles after Dutch winger Million Manhoef had put the Potters ahead.

Hull remain in trouble after slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Swansea courtesy of a Zan Vipotnik penalty, with the Tigers' Matt Crooks sent off late on.

QPR's Lucas Andersen scored a spectacular stoppage-time winner to beat Preston 2-1 after Michael Frey had cancelled out Liam Lindsay's first-half header for North End.

PA