Leeds charged with failing to control players at Chelsea
Leeds players reacted furiously after Chelsea were awarded a late penalty in the Blues’ 3-2 win
Leeds United have been charged with failing to control their players following an injury-time incident in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Chelsea.
Leeds players reacted furiously when referee Chris Kavanagh awarded a late spot-kick after Mateusz Klich brought down Antonio Rudiger in the box.
The FA said in a statement: “Leeds United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after its Premier League match against Chelsea FC on Saturday.
“It is alleged that Leeds United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion when they surrounded the match referee in the 93rd minute.”
Leeds, who face Manchester City on Tuesday night, had five players booked in the fixture, which ended in a further, heated exchange between Rudiger and a number of Leeds players.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men have the worst disciplinary record in the top flight with seven players heading towards the busy festive programme one more booking away from suspension.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies