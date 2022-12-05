Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Leeds and RB Leipzig reach ‘amicable resolution’ in Jean-Kevin Augustin dispute

Last month the West Yorkshire outfit were ordered to pay Leipzig £18.4million for Augustin as they had an appeal dismissed by CAS.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 05 December 2022 20:03
Jean-Kevin Augustin in action for Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jean-Kevin Augustin in action for Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Leeds have announced they have reached an “amicable resolution” with RB Leipzig with regard to their dispute over French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Last month the West Yorkshire outfit were ordered to pay Leipzig £18.4million for Augustin as they had an appeal dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 25-year-old joined Leeds on loan in January 2020 with an obligation to make the move permanent if they won promotion to the Premier League.

They went up at the end of the 2019-20 season, but argued that because the campaign was not completed until July due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ‘purchase obligation’ had been nullified.

Leeds appealed after FIFA ruled in June that they must honour the obligation, but CAS upheld the decision.

Recommended

A statement from the club on Monday read: “Leeds United and RB Leipzig are pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable resolution of the dispute between the clubs, further details of which are confidential to the parties.”

Augustin made just three substitute appearances for Leeds during their Championship title-winning season due to fitness and injury issues.

He joined French club Nantes on a permanent deal the following October and moved on to Swiss side Basel in June.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in